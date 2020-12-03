From Out-of-Town to Opening Night: Celebrating The Cher Show on Broadway

Photo Features   From Out-of-Town to Opening Night: Celebrating The Cher Show on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 03, 2020
 
In honor of the production's anniversary, look back at the production’s journey to Broadway.
Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block, and Micaela Diamond Joan Marcus

Following its out-of-town tryout in Chicago, The Cher Show opened on Broadway December 3, 2018. The musical, directed by Jason Moore with choreography by Christopher Gattelli, played 34 previews and 295 performances before closing August 18, 2019. The production earned three Tony Award nominations, winning Best Actress in a Musical for Stephanie J. Block’s performance as the "Star" Cher and Best Costume Design of a Musical for Bob Mackie’s work.

The Cher Show featured three performers as the title pop superstar, chronicling her life while incorporating 35 of her songs—from her career-launching 1965 duet with Sonny Bono, "I Got You Babe," to her 2013 dance album Closer to The Truth.

42 PHOTOS
The_Cher_Show_Chicago_Opening_Night_2018_02_HR.jpg
The Cher Show at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The_Cher_Show_Chicago_Opening_Night_2018_03_HR.jpg
The Cher Show at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block and Micaela Diamond in <i>The Cher Show </i>
Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block and Micaela Diamond in The Cher Show in Chicago Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Chicago_Opening_Night_2018_12_HR.jpg
Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block, and Micaela Diamond on opening night of The Cher Show in Chicago Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The_Cher_Show_Chicago_Opening_Night_2018_10_HR.jpg
Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block, and Micaela Diamond on opening night of The Cher Show in Chicago Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The_Cher_Show_Chicago_Opening_Night_2018_14_HR.jpg
Cast of The Cher Show on opening night in Chicago Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Marquee_August_2018_01_HR.jpg
The Cher Show at the Neil Simon Theatre on Broadway Marc J. Franklin
Stephanie J. Block in The Cher Show Joan Marcus
Stephanie J. Block and cast of The Cher Show Joan Marcus
Cast of The Cher Show Joan Marcus
In addition to Block, the production starred Teal Wicks as "Lady" Cher, Micaela Diamond as "Babe" Cher, Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie/Rboert Altman/Frank, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti/Lee, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman/John Southall, and Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt.

The cast also included Marija Juliette Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Jennifer Rias, Angel Reda, Christopher Vo, Aléna Watters, and Charlie Williams. Rounding out the company were Dee Roscioli as the standby for the Star and the Lady and Amy Quanbeck, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, and Ryan Worsing as swings.

In addition to Mackie’s costume design, the creative team featured set designers Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis, lighting designer Kevin Adams, video and projection designer Darrel Maloney, and sound designer Nevin Steinberg, with stage managers Michael J. Passaro, Michelle Bosch, and Tiffany N. Robinson. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheCherShow.

