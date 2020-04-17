From Phantom to Fun Home: Celebrating Rebecca Luker on the Stage

The Tony Award-nominated actor celebrates her birthday April 17.

Three-time Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker celebrates her birthday April 17.

Luker made her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera in 1988, understudying Christine and later assuming the role full-time. Throughout her three decade career, she earned Tony nominations for her performances in Show Boat, The Music Man, and Mary Poppins. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, Nine, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Fun Home.

In addition to her work on the Main Stem, Luker frequently graces concert halls and performances venues around the world; she is also part of the family of artists who have performed on the Playbill Cruises.