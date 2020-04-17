From Phantom to Fun Home: Celebrating Rebecca Luker on the Stage

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 17, 2020
 
The Tony Award-nominated actor celebrates her birthday April 17.
Three-time Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker celebrates her birthday April 17.

Luker made her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera in 1988, understudying Christine and later assuming the role full-time. Throughout her three decade career, she earned Tony nominations for her performances in Show Boat, The Music Man, and Mary Poppins. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, Nine, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Fun Home.

In addition to her work on the Main Stem, Luker frequently graces concert halls and performances venues around the world; she is also part of the family of artists who have performed on the Playbill Cruises.

The Phantom of the Opera Playbill - Opening Night, Jan 1988
The Phantom of the Opera
Rebecca Luker in &lt;i&gt;Christine&lt;/i&gt;
Rebecca Luker in The Phantom of the Opera. Clive Barda
The Secret Garden Playbill - May 1991
The Secret Garden
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Lydia Ooghe, Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
Lydia Ooghe, Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Show Boat Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1994
Show Boat
Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Mark Jacoby and Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
