From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel
By Playbill Staff
May 30, 2020
 
The Tony-winning actor celebrates her birthday May 30.
Idina_Menzel_Graphic_HR

Tony winner Idina Menzel celebrates her birthday May 30. In celebration, we're taking a look back through photos from the performer's illustrious stage and screen career.

Menzel last appeared on Broadway in 2014’s If/Then, for which she earned a Tony nomination. She previously won a Tony for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked and earned her first nomination for originating the role of Maureen in Rent. In addition to her stage work, she has also been featured on screen on TV in shows such as Rescue Me and Glee as well as films including Frozen, in which originated the role of Elsa and debuted the Oscar-winning song “Let It Go;" Enchanted, with Amy Adams; and the recent A24 thriller Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler.

Idina Menzel returned to the stage in 2018 for the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's play Skintight at Roundabout Theatre Company; she reprised that role for the Geffen Playhouse production in late 2019.

Flip through her stage career highlights so far:

From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel

From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel

43 PHOTOS
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel and Jesse L. Martin in <i>Rent</i>
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel, and Jesse L. Martin in Rent Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel in <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel in Rent
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker in <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker in Rent Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and the original cast of <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel and the cast of Rent
Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Idina Menzel in The Wild Party
Brian d'Arcy James and Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Brian d'Arcy James and Idina Menzel in The Wild Party Carol Rosegg
Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Idina Menzel in The Wild Party
Ryan Driscoll and Idina Menzel in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Ryan Driscoll and Idina Menzel in Summer of '42 Diane Sobolewski
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in Summer of '42
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in Summer of '42
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.