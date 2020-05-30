From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel

The Tony-winning actor celebrates her birthday May 30.

Tony winner Idina Menzel celebrates her birthday May 30. In celebration, we're taking a look back through photos from the performer's illustrious stage and screen career.

Menzel last appeared on Broadway in 2014’s If/Then, for which she earned a Tony nomination. She previously won a Tony for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked and earned her first nomination for originating the role of Maureen in Rent. In addition to her stage work, she has also been featured on screen on TV in shows such as Rescue Me and Glee as well as films including Frozen, in which originated the role of Elsa and debuted the Oscar-winning song “Let It Go;" Enchanted, with Amy Adams; and the recent A24 thriller Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler.

Idina Menzel returned to the stage in 2018 for the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's play Skintight at Roundabout Theatre Company; she reprised that role for the Geffen Playhouse production in late 2019.

Flip through her stage career highlights so far:

