From Rent to Something Rotten!, Celebrate Adam Pascal With a Look at His Stage Highlights

From Rent to Something Rotten!, Celebrate Adam Pascal With a Look at His Stage Highlights
By Playbill Staff
Oct 25, 2020
 
The Tony nominee celebrates his birthday October 25.
Tony nominee Adam Pascal celebrates his birthday October 25.

Most known for originating the role of Roger in Rent (which earned him a Tony Award nomination), Pascal has had a two and half decade long career on the Main Stem, starring in Aida, Cabaret, and more. He was last seen on Broadway as Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman: the Musical.

Celebrate Pascal by looking at highlights from his career onstage.

Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal Monica Simoes
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal in Rent.
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal in Rent Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega in <i>Rent</i>
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega in Rent Photo by Joan Marcus
The original Broadway cast of Rent.
The original Broadway cast of Rent Joan Marcus
The original Broadway cast of <i>Rent.</i>
The original Broadway cast of Rent Joan Marcus/Carol Rosegg
Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal in Chicago
R. Lowe, Adam Pascal, Amy Spanger and Amra-Faye Wright
R. Lowe, Adam Pascal, Amy Spanger and Amra-Faye Wright in Chicago
Adam Pascal, Cabaret's final Emcee
Adam Pascal, Cabaret's final Emcee
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, and Heather Headley in Aida Greg Gorman
