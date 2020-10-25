From Rent to Something Rotten!, Celebrate Adam Pascal With a Look at His Stage Highlights

The Tony nominee celebrates his birthday October 25.

Most known for originating the role of Roger in Rent (which earned him a Tony Award nomination), Pascal has had a two and half decade long career on the Main Stem, starring in Aida, Cabaret, and more. He was last seen on Broadway as Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman: the Musical.

Celebrate Pascal by looking at highlights from his career onstage.

