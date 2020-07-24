From Sally to Glinda: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth

The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday July 24.

Chenoweth made her Broadway debut as Precious McGuire in the 1997 production of Steel Pier. Throughout the course of her career on the Main Stem, she has starred in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown as Sally (earning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical) , Wicked as Sally, On The Twentieth Century as Mildred Plotka/Lily Garland, and more.

In addition to her stage work, Chenoweth is also an Emmy-winning TV actor who has starred in shows including The West Wing, Glee, Pushing Daisies, GCB, Trial & Error, and more.

Chenoweth is set to co-star in Netflix’s upcoming Holidate, a romantic comedy following two single holiday haters who team up to be each other’s plus-ones for family functions and celebrations throughout the year.

