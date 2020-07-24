From Sally to Glinda: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Sally to Glinda: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth
By Playbill Staff
Jul 24, 2020
 
The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday July 24.
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth Gian Andrea di Stefano

Stage and screen star Kristin Chenoweth celebrates her birthday July 24.

Chenoweth made her Broadway debut as Precious McGuire in the 1997 production of Steel Pier. Throughout the course of her career on the Main Stem, she has starred in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown as Sally (earning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical) , Wicked as Sally, On The Twentieth Century as Mildred Plotka/Lily Garland, and more.

In addition to her stage work, Chenoweth is also an Emmy-winning TV actor who has starred in shows including The West Wing, Glee, Pushing Daisies, GCB, Trial & Error, and more.

Chenoweth is set to co-star in Netflix’s upcoming Holidate, a romantic comedy following two single holiday haters who team up to be each other’s plus-ones for family functions and celebrations throughout the year.

From Sally to Glinda: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth

From Sally to Glinda: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth

51 PHOTOS
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Steel Pier</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in Steel Pier
Liz Larsen, Kristin Chenoweth and Malcolm Gets in A New Brain.
Liz Larsen, Kristin Chenoweth and Malcolm Gets in A New Brain. Joan Marcus
You're a Good Man Charlie Brown_Broadway_Original Production Photos_HR
Roger Bart and Kristin Chenoweth in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Kristin Chenoweth and cast in the recording studio for <i> You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and cast in the recording studio for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Nick Sangiamo
Alan Tudyk, Kristin Chenoweth and Jeremy Davidson in <i>Epic Proportions</i>
Alan Tudyk, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jeremy Davidson in Epic Proportions Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Tudyk in <i>Epic Proportions</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Tudyk in Epic Proportions Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked Joan Marcus
Carole Shelley and Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Wicked</i>
Carole Shelley and Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in Wicked Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.