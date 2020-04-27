From Shakespeare to Hades, Celebrating the Stage Work of Patrick Page

By Playbill Staff
Apr 27, 2020
 
The Tony Award-nominated actor celebrates his birthday April 27.
Patrick Page and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy

Tony Award nominee Patrick Page celebrates his birthday, April 27.

Page made his Broadway debut in 1993 in the The Kentucky Cycle, beginning a three decade long career on the Great White Way. Page is well-known for his multi-faceted roles including Comte de Guiche in Cyrano de Bergerac; Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; King Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons; The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas; Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar; Scar in The Lion King; and Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast. He is currently starring in the Tony Award-winning Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Page, who is an Associate Artist of San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre and The Shakespeare Theatre Company, has appeared in many regional productions including Coriolanus; Oliver!; I Do! I Do!; Twelfth Night; Othello; and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Celebrating the Stage Work of Patrick Page

Lynn Chausow and Patrick Page in Pioneer Theatre Company's <i> A Midsummer Night's Dream</i>
Lynn Chausow and Patrick Page in Pioneer Theatre Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Richard Mathews and Patrick Page in Pioneer Theatre Company's <i> A Midsummer Night's Dream</i>
Richard Mathews and Patrick Page in Pioneer Theatre Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Patrick Page in Shakespeare Theatre Company's <i>Othello</i>
Patrick Page in Shakespeare Theatre Company's Othello
Patrick Page and the cast of Broadway's <i>The Kentucky Cycle</i>, 1993
Patrick Page and the cast of Broadway's The Kentucky Cycle, 1993
Carole Shelley and Patrick Page backstage at <i>Richard II</i> at The Public Theater, 1994
Carole Shelley and Patrick Page backstage at Richard II at The Public Theater, 1994
Patrick Page in Broadway's <i>Beauty and the Beast</i>
Patrick Page in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast
Patrick Page and Erin Dilly in the National Tour of <i>Beauty and the Beast</i>
Patrick Page and Erin Dilly in the National Tour of Beauty and the Beast
Paige Davis and Patrick Page in the National Tour of <i>Beauty and the Beast</i>
Paige Davis and Patrick Page in the National Tour of Beauty and the Beast
Patrick Page in Broadway's <i>The Lion King</i>
Patrick Page in Broadway's The Lion King
Patrick Page and Denzel Washington in Broadway's <i>Julius Caesar</i>, 2005
Patrick Page and Denzel Washington in Broadway's Julius Caesar, 2005 Joan Marcus
