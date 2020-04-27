From Shakespeare to Hades, Celebrating the Stage Work of Patrick Page

The Tony Award-nominated actor celebrates his birthday April 27.

Page made his Broadway debut in 1993 in the The Kentucky Cycle, beginning a three decade long career on the Great White Way. Page is well-known for his multi-faceted roles including Comte de Guiche in Cyrano de Bergerac; Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; King Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons; The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas; Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar; Scar in The Lion King; and Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast. He is currently starring in the Tony Award-winning Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Page, who is an Associate Artist of San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre and The Shakespeare Theatre Company, has appeared in many regional productions including Coriolanus; Oliver!; I Do! I Do!; Twelfth Night; Othello; and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.