From She Loves Me to Fiddler on the Roof: Look Back at the Shows Sheldon Harnick Brought to Broadway

From She Loves Me to Fiddler on the Roof: Look Back at the Shows Sheldon Harnick Brought to Broadway
By Hannah Vine
Apr 30, 2020
 
The Tony-winning Broadway lyricist celebrates his birthday April 30.
IMG_7656.JPG
Sheldon Harnick Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony-, Grammy-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick celebrates his birthday April 30.

Harnick was born in Chicago in 1924. After making his Broadway debut with featured songs and lyrics in Leonard Sillman's New Faces of 1952, Two's Company, and The Littlest Revue, Harnick's work took the spotlight with The Body Beautiful in 1958, for which he wrote lyrics. His collaboration with composer Jerry Bock produced such classics as Fiorello in 1959, which won both a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, Fiddler on the Roof in 1964, which won the Tony for Best Musical, and more. Harnick is the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, two Tonys, a Grammy Award, two New York Drama Critics Circle Awards, one platinum record, and three gold records.

17 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
The Body Beautiful
<i>The Body Beautiful </i>
The Body Beautiful Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fiorello! Playbill - Aug 1960
Fiorello!
Tom Bosley in <i>Fiorello!</i> on Broadway, 1959.
Tom Bosley in Fiorello!
Tenderloin Playbill - Jan 1961
Tenderloin
Maurice Evans in <i>Tenderloin</i>, 1960.
Maurice Evans in Tenderloin Eileen Darby
Man_in_the_Moon_Broadway_Cast_Album
Man in the Moon
She Loves Me Playbill - Jan 1964
She Loves Me
Barbara Cook
Barbara Cook in She Loves Me Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
cover_no_shadow
Fiddler on the Roof
Share
