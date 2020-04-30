From She Loves Me to Fiddler on the Roof: Look Back at the Shows Sheldon Harnick Brought to Broadway

The Tony-winning Broadway lyricist celebrates his birthday April 30.

Tony-, Grammy-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick celebrates his birthday April 30.

Harnick was born in Chicago in 1924. After making his Broadway debut with featured songs and lyrics in Leonard Sillman's New Faces of 1952, Two's Company, and The Littlest Revue, Harnick's work took the spotlight with The Body Beautiful in 1958, for which he wrote lyrics. His collaboration with composer Jerry Bock produced such classics as Fiorello in 1959, which won both a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, Fiddler on the Roof in 1964, which won the Tony for Best Musical, and more. Harnick is the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, two Tonys, a Grammy Award, two New York Drama Critics Circle Awards, one platinum record, and three gold records.

