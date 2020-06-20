From She Loves Me to Hairspray: David Rockwell Unpacks His Favorite Broadway Designs

From She Loves Me to Hairspray: David Rockwell Unpacks His Favorite Broadway Designs
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 20, 2020
 
The Tony Award-winning designer gives Playbill an inside glimpse at his creative process.
She-Loves_Me_Prod_HR06.jpg
Laura Benanti in She Loves Me Joan Marcus

At the beginning of every Broadway creative process, all that exists is an empty stage. Using craft, imagination, and theatre magic, designers bring a production to life, transporting an audience to worlds near and far.

It’s a challenging feat for any one production, but for many Broadway designers, a life in the theatre involves re-inventing the wheel again and again, remaining inspired through a vast career. Playbill caught up with Tony-winning scenic designer David Rockwell to unpack his approach to design, his creative process, and to explore his favorite theatre designs.

"We always begin by reading the script, listening to the music, and meeting with the director to try to absorb and understand the possibilities of the story—the backstory and the intent," he says. "Then we move on to a lot of research about the show, its emotional qualities, and its time period. Then we have to conjure something that is an amalgam of all of those ideas and has a certain level of magic, as well as an unexpected approach. In each case, there is that period where you feel like you’re not going to figure it out. I think for a creative individual, the worst possibility is knowing the answer before you begin because then you short circuit that process. It’s a combination of having the tools, delving into as much of the history as you can, and then finding all of the tangents.

"What’s so incredible to me about theatre is that it’s a temporal art form experienced in the moment; a particular performance cannot be repeated. It’s an experience that becomes an important part of our collective experience, our memory, based on having it shared live and in real time. As a designer, I think about how to make that extraordinary. I don’t think it’s about big or small. It’s about creating connections and giving the audience a visceral experience."

From She Loves Me to Hairspray, go inside Rockwell's designs for five very different shows.

51 PHOTOS
1. Hairspray Ref Curtain Sketch.jpg
“Not too long after I signed onto the project, our director, Jack O’Brien, proposed a trip to Baltimore so that he, choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and I could see Tracey’s hometown with our own eyes. The pilgrimage took on a magical glow that would pervade the entire Hairspray experience when Baltimore’s favorite son, John Waters, volunteered to be our tour guide.” Courtesy of Rockwell Group
3. Hairspray Ref Rocket Sketch.jpg
Set design sketch for Hairspray Courtesy of Rockwell Group
2. Hairspray Ref hairspray bottle.jpg
Set design sketch for Hairspray Courtesy of Rockwell Group
5_22-Hairspray_Model.jpg
“The first thing I had to do was find the visual vocabulary for the wonder and surprise that characterize Tracy’s optimistic point of view.” Courtesy of Rockwell Group
7_22-Hairspray_Model.jpg
Set model for Hairspray Courtesy of Rockwell Group
Good Morning.jpg
Hairspray Eric Laignel
36-30 HairsprayMarissa&co.jpg
Hairspray Eric Laignel
51-36 Hairspray.Dynamites.jpg
“The magical 1967 children’s picture maker, the Lite-Brite, sent my mind reeling. We literally spent hours inserting colored pegs into a small grid of holes to create the multitudinous patterns that were the primitive beginning of what eventually became Hairspray’s sophisticated, high-tech Wall of Light.” Eric Laignel
Hairspray Curtain Finale.jpg
Hairspray Eric Laignel
1_KinkyBoots-Inspiration Board.jpg
Kinky Boots tells the unlikely story of Charlie, a British kid who reluctantly inherits his father’s shoe factory. The craftsmanship and detail of the sets was our link to Charlie’s work, his love of designing, and making shoes. “ Courtesy of Rockwell Group
