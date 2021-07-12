From Show Boat to The Sound of Music—32 Playbills of the Works of Oscar Hammerstein II

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Show Boat to The Sound of Music—32 Playbills of the Works of Oscar Hammerstein II
By Playbill Staff
Jul 12, 2021
 
The renowned lyricist and librettist was born July 12, 1895.

Oscar Hammerstein II, scion of a notable theatrical family who became its most famous and honored member as a lyricist and librettist, was born July 12, 1895.

Hammerstein enjoyed a major career as lyricist for composer Jerome Kern on many musicals and operettas, most notably Show Boat. After the death of Kern in the early 1940s, Hammerstein launched a second career, and one of the greatest in American musical theatre history, with composer Richard Rodgers. Hammerstein wrote lyrics to classics including Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Carousel, The King and I, and The Sound of Music, among others.

From Show Boat to Sound of Music: 32 Playbills of the Works of Oscar Hammerstein II

From Show Boat to Sound of Music: 32 Playbills of the Works of Oscar Hammerstein II

32 PHOTOS
Show Boat Playbill - Opening Night
Show Boat – 1927
cover_no_shadow
Sweet Adeline – 1929
Oklahoma! Playbill - Feb 1945
Oklahoma! – 1943
cover_no_shadow
Carmen Jones – 1943
cover_no_shadow
Carousel – 1945
cover_no_shadow
Show Boat – 1946
cover_no_shadow
Allegro – 1947
cover_no_shadow
South Pacific – 1949
The King and I Playbill - March 1951
The King and I – 1951
cover_no_shadow
Music in the Air – 1951
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.