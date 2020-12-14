From Side Show to Next to Normal: A Look Back at Alice Ripley on the Stage

Photo Features   From Side Show to Next to Normal: A Look Back at Alice Ripley on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Dec 14, 2020
 
The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday December 14.
54_Below_Preview_November_2017_5_Alice_Ripley_HR.jpg
Alice Ripley Marc J. Franklin

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley celebrates her birthday December 14.

Ripley was part of the original cast of The Who’s Tommy on Broadway and played the original Betty Schaefer in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, starring Glenn Close. She won a Tony for her moving portrayal of Diana in Broadway’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, and was nominated again for playing one half of the iconic Hilton twins in Side Show. She was last seen on Broadway in American Psycho.

Flip through photos of her stage career below:

Celebrating Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley

Celebrating Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley

40 PHOTOS
Alice Ripley and Alan Campbell in the 1994 Broadway musical <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>.
Alice Ripley and Alan Campbell in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway © 1994 The Really Useful Group Ltd.
Alice Ripley and Alan Campbell in the 1994 Broadway musical <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>.
Alice Ripley and Alan Campbell in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway © 1994 The Really Useful Group Ltd.
Alice Ripley, Alan Campbell, Glenn Close, George Hearn and Vincent Tumeo during the Broadway opening night curtain call for <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, November 17, 1994
Alice Ripley, Alan Campbell, Glenn Close, George Hearn and Vincent Tumeo during the Broadway opening night curtain call for Sunset Boulevard on Broadway Joseph Marzullo
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in the 1997 Broadway musical <i>Side Show</i>.
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in Side Show on Broadway Joan Marcus
Emily Skinner, Alice Ripley and Hugh Panaro in the 1997 Broadway musical <i>Side Show</i>
Emily Skinner, Alice Ripley and Hugh Panaro in Side Show on Broadway Joan Marcus
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in the 1997 Broadway musical <i>Side Show</i>
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in Side Show on Broadway Joan Marcus
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in the 1997 Broadway musical <i>Side Show</i>
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in Side Show on Broadway Joan Marcus
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in the 1997 Broadway musical <i>Side Show</i>
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in Side Show on Broadway Joan Marcus
Alice Ripley and cast in the Broadway musical <i>Les Misérables</i>, 1998.
Alice Ripley and cast inLes Misérables on Broadway Joan Marcus
Fred Inkley and Alice Ripley in the Broadway musical <i>Les Misérables</i>, 1998.
Fred Inkley and Alice Ripley in Les Misérables on Broadway Joan Marcus
