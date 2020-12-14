From Side Show to Next to Normal: A Look Back at Alice Ripley on the Stage

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley celebrates her birthday December 14.

Ripley was part of the original cast of The Who’s Tommy on Broadway and played the original Betty Schaefer in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, starring Glenn Close. She won a Tony for her moving portrayal of Diana in Broadway’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, and was nominated again for playing one half of the iconic Hilton twins in Side Show. She was last seen on Broadway in American Psycho.

Flip through photos of her stage career below:

