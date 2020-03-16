FROM THE ARCHIVES: 2-Time Tony Winner Judith Light's 10 Favorite Theatregoing Experiences

toggle menu
toggle search form
From the Archives   FROM THE ARCHIVES: 2-Time Tony Winner Judith Light's 10 Favorite Theatregoing Experiences
By Andrew Gans
Mar 16, 2020
 
In 2012 Emmy and Tony winner Light, who was then starring in Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities, shared the Broadway performances that most affected her as part of the audience.
Judith Light
Judith Light Marc J. Franklin

Judith Light, most recently seen on Broadway in Thérèse Raquin, won Tony Awards for her performances in Other Desert Cities and The Assembled Parties. In 2019 the Tony Awards honored the stage and screen star with the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her advocacy in LGBTQ+ rights and in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

While starring in Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities in 2012, Light shared the 10 Broadway performances that most affected her as part of the audience.

READ: How Judith Light Sets an Example Through Her Advocacy and Alliance

Angels in America

Stephen Spinella and Ellen McLaughlin in Angels in America.
Stephen Spinella and Ellen McLaughlin in Angels in America. Joan Marcus

Pure genius and enlightenment!

Zoe Caldwell in Master Class

Zoe_Calwell_Master_Class_Composite_HR

Zoe Caldwell as magnificent as Maria Callas was.

Cynthia Nixon in Rabbit Hole

Cynthia Nixon and John Slattery in Rabbit Hole
Cynthia Nixon and John Slattery in Rabbit Hole Joan Marcus

Unbearable pain and pathos.

8

Dustin Lance Black
Dustin Lance Black Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Who but Dustin Lance Black can take court records and turn it into brilliant theatre?

Richard Burton in Hamlet

Richard Burton in Hamlet
Richard Burton in Hamlet ©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Richard Burton demonstrating what Hamlet actually can be with such utter simplicity of performance and production.

The Play About the Baby

Brian Murray, Marian Seldes, David Burtka and Kathleen Early in The Play About the Baby.
Brian Murray, Marian Seldes, David Burtka and Kathleen Early in The Play About the Baby. Photo by Photo by Carol Rosegg

Marian Seldes and Brian Murray facing down a stunningly beautiful "Boy" in The Play About the Baby, leaving the audience feeling as naked as David Burtka.

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?

Mercedes Ruehl and Bill Pullman in The Got or Whos is Sylvia? CArol Rosegg.jpg
Mercedes Ruehl and Bill Pullman in The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? Carol Rosegg

Proving that Edward Albee can always push us up to higher levels.

Patti LuPone in Gypsy

Patti LuPone in <i>Gypsy</i>
Patti LuPone in Gypsy Joan Marcus

Patti LuPone as Mama Rose: talk about dynamo!

The Normal Heart

The company of <i>The Normal Heart</i>
The company of The Normal Heart Joan Marcus

Performance that literally defined "not a dry eye in the house."

Frances McDormand in Good People

Tate Donovan and Frances McDormand in <i>Good People</i>
Tate Donovan and Frances McDormand in Good People Joan Marcus

Beyond great.

Celebrating Two-Time Tony Award Winner Judith Light

Celebrating Two-Time Tony Award Winner Judith Light

30 PHOTOS
A Dolls House 1975 copy.jpg
Judith Light, Michael Chambers, and Liv Ullmann in A Doll's House Martha Swope
Judith Light and Paula Pizzi in the Off-Broadway production <i>Wit</i>.
Judith Light and Paula Pizzi in the Off-Broadway production of Wit Joan Marcus
Judith Light in Wit
Judith Light in the Off-Broadway production of Wit
Michael Rudko and Judith Light in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production <i>Hedda Gabler</i>.
Michael Rudko and Judith Light in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production of Hedda Gabler Carol Rosegg
Thomas Jay Ryan and Judith Light in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production <i>Hedda Gabler</i>.
Thomas Jay Ryan and Judith Light in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production of Hedda Gabler Carol Rosegg
Judith Light and Robin Gammell in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production <i>Hedda Gabler</i>.
Judith Light and Robin Gammell in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production of Hedda Gabler Carol Rosegg
Judith Light and Katie Finneran in the Westport Country Playhouse production A.R. Gurney’s <i>Children</i>.
Judith Light and Katie Finneran in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s Children T. Charles Erickson
Judith Light in the Westport Country Playhouse production A.R. Gurney’s <i>Children</i>.
Judith Light in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s Children T. Charles Erickson
Judith Light and James Waterston in the Westport Country Playhouse production A.R. Gurney’s <i>Children</i>.
Judith Light and James Waterston in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s Children T. Charles Erickson
Judith Light in the Westport Country Playhouse production A.R. Gurney’s <i>Children</i>.
Judith Light in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s Children T. Charles Erickson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.