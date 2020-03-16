FROM THE ARCHIVES: 2-Time Tony Winner Judith Light's 10 Favorite Theatregoing Experiences

Judith Light, most recently seen on Broadway in Thérèse Raquin, won Tony Awards for her performances in and Other Desert Cities . In 2019 the Tony Awards honored the stage and screen star with the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her advocacy in LGBTQ+ rights and in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The Assembled Parties
While starring in Jon Robin Baitz's
Other Desert Cities in 2012 , Light shared the 10 Broadway performances that most affected her as part of the audience. READ: How Judith Light Sets an Example Through Her Advocacy and Alliance
Angels in America
Stephen Spinella and Ellen McLaughlin in
Angels in America.
Joan Marcus
Pure genius
and enlightenment!
Zoe Caldwell in Master Class
Zoe Caldwell as magnificent as Maria Callas was.
Cynthia Nixon in Rabbit Hole
Cynthia Nixon and John Slattery in
Rabbit Hole
Joan Marcus
Unbearable pain and pathos.
8
Dustin Lance Black
Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Who but Dustin Lance Black can take court records and turn it into brilliant theatre?
Richard Burton in Hamlet
Richard Burton in
Hamlet
©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Richard Burton demonstrating what
Hamlet actually can be with such utter simplicity of performance and production.
The Play About the Baby
Brian Murray, Marian Seldes, David Burtka and Kathleen Early in
The Play About the Baby.
Photo by Photo by Carol Rosegg
Marian Seldes and Brian Murray facing down a stunningly beautiful "Boy" in The Play About the Baby, leaving the audience feeling as naked as David Burtka.
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Mercedes Ruehl and Bill Pullman in
The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?
Carol Rosegg
Proving that
Edward Albee can always push us up to higher levels.
Patti LuPone in Gypsy
Patti LuPone in
Gypsy
Joan Marcus
Patti LuPone as Mama Rose: talk about dynamo!
The Normal Heart
The company of
The Normal Heart
Joan Marcus
Performance that literally defined "not a dry eye in the house."
Frances McDormand in Good People
Tate Donovan and Frances McDormand in
Good People
Joan Marcus
Beyond great.
Celebrating Two-Time Tony Award Winner Judith Light
Celebrating Two-Time Tony Award Winner Judith Light
30 PHOTOS
Judith Light, Michael Chambers, and Liv Ullmann in
A Doll's House
Martha Swope
Judith Light and Paula Pizzi in the Off-Broadway production of
Wit
Joan Marcus
Judith Light in the Off-Broadway production of
Wit
Michael Rudko and Judith Light in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production of
Hedda Gabler
Carol Rosegg
Thomas Jay Ryan and Judith Light in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production of
Hedda Gabler
Carol Rosegg
Judith Light and Robin Gammell in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production of
Hedda Gabler
Carol Rosegg
Judith Light and Katie Finneran in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s
Children
T. Charles Erickson
Judith Light in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s
Children
T. Charles Erickson
Judith Light and James Waterston in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s
Children
T. Charles Erickson
Judith Light in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s
Children
T. Charles Erickson