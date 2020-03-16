FROM THE ARCHIVES: 2-Time Tony Winner Judith Light's 10 Favorite Theatregoing Experiences

In 2012 Emmy and Tony winner Light, who was then starring in Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities, shared the Broadway performances that most affected her as part of the audience.

Judith Light, most recently seen on Broadway in Thérèse Raquin, won Tony Awards for her performances in Other Desert Cities and The Assembled Parties. In 2019 the Tony Awards honored the stage and screen star with the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her advocacy in LGBTQ+ rights and in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Angels in America



Pure genius and enlightenment!

Zoe Caldwell in Master Class



Zoe Caldwell as magnificent as Maria Callas was.

Cynthia Nixon in Rabbit Hole



Unbearable pain and pathos.

8



Who but Dustin Lance Black can take court records and turn it into brilliant theatre?

Richard Burton in Hamlet



Richard Burton demonstrating what Hamlet actually can be with such utter simplicity of performance and production.

The Play About the Baby



Marian Seldes and Brian Murray facing down a stunningly beautiful "Boy" in The Play About the Baby, leaving the audience feeling as naked as David Burtka.

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?



Proving that Edward Albee can always push us up to higher levels.

Patti LuPone in Gypsy



Patti LuPone as Mama Rose: talk about dynamo!

The Normal Heart



Performance that literally defined "not a dry eye in the house."

Frances McDormand in Good People



Beyond great.