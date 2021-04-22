From The Great Comet to An Octoroon, Mimi Lien Unpacks Her Favorite Set Designs

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 22, 2021
 
The Tony Award-winning designer gives Playbill an inside glimpse at her creative process.
<i>Natasha, Pierre &amp; the Great Comet of 1812</i>
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Chad Batka

At the beginning of every creative process, all that exists is an empty stage. Using craft, imagination, and theatre magic, theatre designers bring a production to life, transporting an audience to worlds near and far.

It’s a challenging feat for any one production, but for many designers, a life in the theatre involves reinventing the wheel again and again, remaining inspired through a vast career. We caught up with Tony-winning set designer Mimi Lien for our Portfolio Review series to unpack her approach to design, her creative process, and to explore her favorite theatre designs.

Mimi Lien
Mimi Lien John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

“The theatre is a civic space, and when you’re designing a performance, every person in that space needs to be thought about. The audience is not taken for granted. Who the audience is and where they sit is not a given. The physical relationship between the audience and the performers communicates something—whether it’s in a proscenium or alley configuration, in the round, or immersive,” Lien explains.

“At its best, theatre is an alchemical product of the audience, the performers, the space, and the material—whether that material is text, music, or movement. There’s an inexplicable and indescribable thing that happens to your body when you are there experiencing all of these elements of a performance together, and that is theatre.”

<i>Natasha, Pierre &amp; the Great Comet of 1812</i>
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Evgenia Eliseeva

“As a designer, I’m obsessed with space, movement, event, and the interplay between them, and I strive to create a physical/visual container for the performance that elicits the maximum amount of ‘vibration’ between these elements. By that, I mean that I try to create an environment that has a kind of tension, or magnetic pull, with the performance material. In order to do so, I harness everything from architecture, popular culture, and our visual environment as well as spatial properties such as volume, material, and sequence.”

“Ultimately, though, our work in the theatre is about humans, their relationships, and their surroundings, and I think of my work—together with my collaborators on any given project—as designing events that unite people. These events ideally create a situation that produces an unexpected emotional, intellectual, or physical response in the audience, and shifts their perspective in some small (or big) way.”

READ: Tony Winner Mimi Lien to Redesign Lincoln Center's Josie Robertson Plaza as a Literal Green Space

From The Great Comet to An Octoroon, go inside Lien's process as she unpacks the designs of six of her favorite shows.

<i>Natasha, Pierre &amp; the Great Comet of 1812</i>
"At our very first design meeting for Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy described an experience he had one night in Moscow during a research trip to Russia. That night, he stepped into a space that engulfed him in warmth, conviviality with strangers (drinking and eating together), music coming from everywhere around the room, and a general feeling of headiness, perhaps a result of the alcohol, or perhaps merely from the decadent atmosphere..." Groundplan sketch for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Mimi Lien
<i>Natasha, Pierre &amp; the Great Comet of 1812</i>
"This description was the blueprint for every iteration of the design, from Ars Nova to the Imperial Theatre. Every design decision was made to create the feeling that everyone was in a room together: performers and audience members occupy the same space, strangers share a table and the same bottle of vodka, everyone is enveloped by walls of undulating red velour and a ceiling of glittering chandeliers." Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 at Ars Nova Ben Arons
Set model for <i>Natasha, Pierre &amp; the Great Comet of 1812</i>
"The overall composition of the design was intended to create a 360-degree environment. The curving paths of the set delivered the actors to the audience members everywhere in the theatre, allowing them to swirl around the tables, chairs, and banquettes where people were sitting. The sensation of having a performer behind you and beside you is one that I wanted to dig into—to create a space for the show that not only told the story but also provided a total and visceral experience." Set model for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Mimi Lien
<i>Natasha, Pierre &amp; the Great Comet of 1812</i>
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 at the American Repertory Theater Evgenia Eliseeva
<i>Natasha, Pierre &amp; the Great Comet of 1812</i>
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway Chad Batka
<i>Natasha, Pierre &amp; the Great Comet of 1812</i>
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway Courtesy of Mimi Lien
Design sketch for <i>The Dance and the Rail Road</i>
"David Henry Hwang's The Dance and the Railroad is a story about two Chinese immigrants contemplating art and fate on top of a mountain, while on strike from laying tracks for the transcontinental railroad. It reads like an existential drama in the vein of Beckett's plays, and felt to me like it required a space of contemplation, poetics, and grit." Design sketch for The Dance and the Railroad Mimi Lien
<i>The Dance and the Rail Road</i>
"The play juxtaposes the hard labor of working on the railroad with the dream to practice traditional Chinese opera (and the sacrifices one makes to pursue the life of an artist), and I immediately felt that the design needed to be a sculpture that was both beautiful and unforgiving." Set model for The Dance and the Railroad Mimi Lien
<i>The Dance and the Rail Road</i>
"The world became an environment of rusted steel planes, evoking a mountainous landscape. In conversation with one of the performers, who had an extensive background in Chinese opera training, we developed multiple levels that worked together with the acrobatic movements incorporated into the performance." Set model for The Dance and the Railroad Mimi Lien
<i>The Dance and the Rail Road</i>
The Dance and the Railroad with the Signature Theatre Company Mimi Lien
