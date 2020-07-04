From The Odd Couple to Sweet Charity: Look Back at Neil Simon's Shows on Broadway

Neil Simon, the prolific playwright who produced a string of comic smashes, was born July 4, 1927.

Throughout his bountiful career, Simon became the most commercially successful American playwright in the latter half of the 20th century, creating hits ranging from plays such as Barefoot in the Park, The Odd Couple, and California Suite to musical collaborations on hits including Little Me, Sweet Charity, and Promises, Promises.

In 1983, the former Alvin Theatre on 52nd Street was re-christened to the Neil Simon in conjunction with the Broadway debut of Brighton Beach Memoirs, honoring the dramatist for his contributions to the American theatre.