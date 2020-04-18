From Thoroughly Modern Millie to Hello, Dolly!: Look Back at Gavin Creel On Stage

The Tony-winning actor celebrates his birthday April 18.

Tony and Drama Desk award-winner Gavin Creel celebrates his birthday April 18. He was previously nominated for Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie and has also been seen on stage in Waitress, She Loves Me and The Book of Mormon, for which he won an Olivier Award.

Creel made his Broadway debut on his birthday in 2002, playing Jimmy Smith in the Tony Award-winning production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The actor returned again in the 2004 revival of La Cage Aux Folles as Jean-Michel, and concluded the decade with his stint as Claude in Diane Paulus' revival of Hair, for which he was nominated for a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical.

Creel returned to the Great White Way six years later, stepping into The Book of Mormon after originating the role of Elder Price in the West End and earning an Olivier Award. He returned a year later in the Scott Ellis–helmed revival of She Loves Me. In 2017, Creel earned a Tony Award for his performance as Corenelius Hackl in the acclaimed revival of Hello, Dolly!. Creel was last seen on Broadway in Sara Bareilles' Waitress, playing Dr. Pomatter alongside Bareilles as Jenna.

