From Thoroughly Modern Millie to Hello, Dolly!: Look Back at Gavin Creel On Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Thoroughly Modern Millie to Hello, Dolly!: Look Back at Gavin Creel On Stage
By Playbill Staff
Apr 18, 2020
 
The Tony-winning actor celebrates his birthday April 18.

Tony and Drama Desk award-winner Gavin Creel celebrates his birthday April 18. He was previously nominated for Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie and has also been seen on stage in Waitress, She Loves Me and The Book of Mormon, for which he won an Olivier Award.

Creel made his Broadway debut on his birthday in 2002, playing Jimmy Smith in the Tony Award-winning production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The actor returned again in the 2004 revival of La Cage Aux Folles as Jean-Michel, and concluded the decade with his stint as Claude in Diane Paulus' revival of Hair, for which he was nominated for a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical.

Creel returned to the Great White Way six years later, stepping into The Book of Mormon after originating the role of Elder Price in the West End and earning an Olivier Award. He returned a year later in the Scott Ellis–helmed revival of She Loves Me. In 2017, Creel earned a Tony Award for his performance as Corenelius Hackl in the acclaimed revival of Hello, Dolly!. Creel was last seen on Broadway in Sara Bareilles' Waitress, playing Dr. Pomatter alongside Bareilles as Jenna.

From Millie to Waitress: Look Back at Gavin Creel On the Stage

From Millie to Waitress: Look Back at Gavin Creel On the Stage

28 PHOTOS
Carl-Tramon, Robert-Creighton, Amy-Ehrlich & Gavin-Creel.jpg
Carl Tramon, Robert Creighton, Amy Ehrlich, and Gavin Creel in Fame Carol Rosegg
Dioni Michelle-Collins, Jose-Restrepo, Dwayne-Chattman, Natasha-Rennalls, Amy-Ehrlich, Robert-Creighton, Carl-Tramon, Gavin-Creel & Cast Members.jpg
Dioni Michelle Collins, Jose Restrepo, Dwayne Chattman, Natasha Rennalls, Amy Ehrlich, Robert Creighton, Carl Tramon, Gavin Creel, and cast in Fame Carol Rosegg
Jennifer-Gambatese & Gavin-Creel.jpg
Jennifer Gambatese and Gavin Creel in Fame Carol Rosegg
Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster in <i>Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>, 2002
Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie
Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster
Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Thoroughly_Modern_Millie_Broadway_Production_Photo_LOW_RES
Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Gavin Creel in the West End production of Mary Poppins.
Gavin Creel in the West End production of Mary Poppins
Gavin Creel and Will Swenson in <i>Hair </i>
Gavin Creel and Will Swenson in Hair Joan Marcus
Hair stars Gavin Creel and Will Swenson
Gavin Creel and Will Swenson in Hair Photo by Michael Le Poer Trench
Gavin Creel (center) above Bryce Ryness with the cast
Gavin Creel, Bryce Ryness, and cast in Hair
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.