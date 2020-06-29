From Titanic to Hamilton: Look Back at the Stage Highlights of Brian d’Arcy James

The three-time Tony nominee celebrates his birthday June 29.

Three-time Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James, who was last seen on Broadway in Hamilton as King George III—the role he originated at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater—celebrates his birthday June 29.

D’Arcy James earned a Tony nomination for his performance in Something Rotten!. He previously received nods for Shrek and Sweet Smell of Success. His additional stage credits include Macbeth, Time Stands Still, Next to Normal, The Apple Tree, and Titanic. On screen, he’s appeared in the Oscar-winning Spotlight, as well as the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and the films Molly’s Game and Felt.

