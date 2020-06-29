From Titanic to Hamilton: Look Back at the Stage Highlights of Brian d’Arcy James

By Playbill Staff
Jun 29, 2020
 
The three-time Tony nominee celebrates his birthday June 29.
Brian d&#39;Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James Joan Marcus

Three-time Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James, who was last seen on Broadway in Hamilton as King George III—the role he originated at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater—celebrates his birthday June 29.

D’Arcy James earned a Tony nomination for his performance in Something Rotten!. He previously received nods for Shrek and Sweet Smell of Success. His additional stage credits include Macbeth, Time Stands Still, Next to Normal, The Apple Tree, and Titanic. On screen, he’s appeared in the Oscar-winning Spotlight, as well as the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and the films Molly’s Game and Felt.

31 PHOTOS
Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James in Titanic
Brian d’Arcy James and Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party </i>
Brian d’Arcy James and Idina Menzel in The Wild Party Joan Marcus
Julia Murney, Brian d'Arcy James and Taye Diggs in the original production
Julia Murney, Brian d'Arcy James, and Taye Diggs in The Wild Party Photo by Joan Marcus
Brian d'Arcy James and Julia Murney in The Wild Party.
Brian d'Arcy James and Julia Murney in The Wild Party Photo by Photo by Joan Marcus
John Lithgow and Brian d'Arcy James in <i>Sweet Smell of Success</i>, 2002
John Lithgow and Brian d'Arcy James in Sweet Smell of Success Nigel Parry
Brian d'Arcy James and John Lithgow in The Sweet Smell of Success.
Brian d'Arcy James and John Lithgow in Sweet Smell of Success Photo by Photo by Paul Kolnick
Brian d'Arcy James in <i>Sweet Smell of Success</i>
Brian d'Arcy James in Sweet Smell of Success Paul Kolnik
Brian d'Arcy James, Andrew Connolly and Dashiell Eaves in <i>The Lieutenant of Inishmore</i> (2006)
Brian d'Arcy James, Andrew Connolly, and Dashiell Eaves in The Lieutenant of Inishmore Monique Carboni
Brian d'Arcy James in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
Brian d'Arcy James in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Photo by Carol Rosegg
Keith Carradine and Brian d'Arcy James.
Keith Carradine and Brian d'Arcy James in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Photo by Carol Rosegg
