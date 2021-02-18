From Triumph of Love to Company: Celebrating Christopher Sieber Onstage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Triumph of Love to Company: Celebrating Christopher Sieber Onstage
By Playbill Staff
Feb 18, 2021
 
The two-time Tony nominee celebrates his birthday February 18.
New_Dramatists_Luncheon_2019_HR
Christopher Sieber Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber celebrates his birthday February 18.

Sieber made his Broadway debut in Triumph of Love in 1997, originating the role of Agis. In the time following, he has starred in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, The Prom, and more, earning Tony nominations for his performances in Spamalot and Shrek the Musical.  He was most recently seen onstage in the highly anticipated revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company, currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In celebration of Sieber, take a look at highlights from his career on the stage.

Celebrating Christopher Sieber on the Stage

Celebrating Christopher Sieber on the Stage

24 PHOTOS
Christopher Sieber and Susan Egan
Christopher Sieber and Susan Egan in Triumph of Love
Susan Egan and Christopher Sieber
Susan Egan and Christopher Sieber in Triumph of Love
Gregg Edelman and Christopher Sieber in the 2002 Broadway revival
Gregg Edelman and Christopher Sieber in the 2002 Broadway revival of Into the Woods Joan Marcus
Gregg Edelman and Christopher Sieber in the 2002 Broadway revival
Gregg Edelman and Christopher Sieber in the 2002 Broadway revival of Into the Woods Joan Marcus
Christopher SIeber and Sara Ramirez
Christopher SIeber and Sara Ramirez in Spamalot Joan Marcus
David Hyde Pierce, Hank Azaria, Christopher Sieber, Steve Rosen and Tim Curry in Monty Python's Spamalot.
David Hyde Pierce, Hank Azaria, Christopher Sieber, Steve Rosen and Tim Curry in Spamalot. Joan Marcus
Christopher Sieber and cast in <i>Shrek the Musical</i>
Christopher Sieber and cast in Shrek the Musical Photo by Joan Marcus
Christopher Sieber and "Gingy"
Christopher Sieber and "Gingy" in Shrek the Musical Joan Marcus
The Kid stars Christopher Sieber and Lucas Steele
Christopher Sieber and Lucas Steele in The Kid Monique Carboni
Susan Blackwell, Christopher Sieber, Lucas Steele and Ann Harada in <i>The Kid</i>.
Susan Blackwell, Christopher Sieber, Lucas Steele and Ann Harada in The Kid Photo by Monique Carboni
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.