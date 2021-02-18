From Triumph of Love to Company: Celebrating Christopher Sieber Onstage

Two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber celebrates his birthday February 18.

Sieber made his Broadway debut in Triumph of Love in 1997, originating the role of Agis. In the time following, he has starred in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, The Prom, and more, earning Tony nominations for his performances in Spamalot and Shrek the Musical. He was most recently seen onstage in the highly anticipated revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company, currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In celebration of Sieber, take a look at highlights from his career on the stage.

