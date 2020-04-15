From Wicked to Frozen: Celebrate Caissie Levy With A Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

The upcoming Caroline, or Change star celebrates her birthday April 15.

Caissie Levy celebrates her birthday April 15. The actor, who is slated to appear in the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change, made her Broadway debut in Hairspray, stepping into the role of Penny Pingleton. Levy would return to Broadway in Wicked, understudying Elphaba before playing the role in the Los Angeles production alongside Megan Hilty as Glinda in 2008. Back in New York, Levy took to the stage on the Great White Way as Sheila in the Tony Award–winning 2009 revival of Hair. In the 2010s, Levy originated the role of Molly Jensen in the Broadway adaptation of Ghost in 2012. She returned shortly thereafter in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, playing Fantine. Levy later headed downtown, originating the roles of Patti Davis and Julie Nixon in the 2015 world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa’s musical First Daughter Suite at the Public Theater. Levy was last seen on Broadway in Frozen, in which she originated the role of Elsa in 2017.

