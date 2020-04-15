From Wicked to Frozen: Celebrate Caissie Levy With A Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

By Playbill Staff
Apr 15, 2020
 
The upcoming Caroline, or Change star celebrates her birthday April 15.

Caissie Levy celebrates her birthday April 15. The actor, who is slated to appear in the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change, made her Broadway debut in Hairspray, stepping into the role of Penny Pingleton. Levy would return to Broadway in Wicked, understudying Elphaba before playing the role in the Los Angeles production alongside Megan Hilty as Glinda in 2008. Back in New York, Levy took to the stage on the Great White Way as Sheila in the Tony Award–winning 2009 revival of Hair.

In the 2010s, Levy originated the role of Molly Jensen in the Broadway adaptation of Ghost in 2012. She returned shortly thereafter in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, playing Fantine. Levy later headed downtown, originating the roles of Patti Davis and Julie Nixon in the 2015 world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa’s musical First Daughter Suite at the Public Theater. Levy was last seen on Broadway in Frozen, in which she originated the role of Elsa in 2017.

Wicked Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 2003
Wicked
Megan Hilty and Caissie Levy in the Los Angeles production of Wicked.
Megan Hilty and Caissie Levy in Wicked
Megan Hilty and Caissie Levy in <i>Wicked</i>
Megan Hilty and Caissie Levy in Wicked Joan Marcus
Hairspray Playbill - Opening Night, July 2002
Hairspray
Hair Playbill - Opening Night
Hair
Sash Allen (center) and the cast of the 2009 Broadway revival of <i>Hair</i>
Caissie Levy, Sasha Allen, and the cast of Hair Joan Marcus
Hair_Benefit_Performance_Public_Theater_Party_2017_PublicTheater_Hair_Tribe_20171025-4046_HR.jpg
Caissie Levy, Allison Case, Megan Reinking, and Diane Paulus in rehearsal for the Hair benefit performance . Simon Luethi
Hair_Benefit_Performance_Public_Theater_Production_Photo_2017_HairConcert0026_HR.jpg
Caissie Levy at the Hair benefit performance Joan Marcus
Hair_Benefit_Performance_Public_Theater_Production_Photo_2017_HairConcert0080_HR.jpg
Will Swenson, Caissie Levy, and Jeannette Bayardelle at the Hair benefit performance Joan Marcus
Hair_Benefit_Performance_Public_Theater_Production_Photo_2017_HairConcert0054Crop_HR.jpg
Caissie Levy and Jonathan Groff at the Hair benefit performance Joan Marcus
