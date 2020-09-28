From Wicked to Frozen: Celebrate Patti Murin on the Stage

The Frozen star celebrates her birthday September 28.

Patti Murin celebrates her birthday September 28.

After playing Glinda in the first national tour of Wicked, Murin made her Broadway debut in the original company of Xanadu as a swing and understudy for Clio/Kira. Since then, she appeared on the New York stage in Lysistrata Jones, Lady, Be Good!, Love's Labour’s Lost, and more. Murin was last seen on Broadway in the stage adaptation of Disney's Frozen, originating the role of Anna alongside Caissie Levy as Elsa.

Celebrate Murin with a look back at highlights from her career on stage.

