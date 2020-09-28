From Wicked to Frozen: Celebrate Patti Murin on the Stage

By Playbill Staff
Sep 28, 2020
 
The Frozen star celebrates her birthday September 28.
Frozen_Broadway_Patti_Murin_Getting_Into_Character_2018_HR
Patti Murin Marc J. Franklin

Patti Murin celebrates her birthday September 28.

After playing Glinda in the first national tour of Wicked, Murin made her Broadway debut in the original company of Xanadu as a swing and understudy for Clio/Kira. Since then, she appeared on the New York stage in Lysistrata Jones, Lady, Be Good!, Love's Labour’s Lost, and more. Murin was last seen on Broadway in the stage adaptation of Disney's Frozen, originating the role of Anna alongside Caissie Levy as Elsa.

Celebrate Murin with a look back at highlights from her career on stage.

25 PHOTOS
Patti Murin
Patti Murin in the national tour of Wicked
Dee Roscioli and Patti Murin in <i>Wicked</i>
Dee Roscioli and Patti Murin in the national tour of Wicked Photo by Joan Marcus
Patti Murin
Patti Murin in the national tour of Wicked
Adam Monley and Patti Murin
Adam Monley and Patti Murin in Emma at the Old Globe Henry DiRocco
Patti Murin and Adam Monley
Patti Murin and Adam Monley in Emma at the Old Globe
Richert Easley, Patti Murin and Adam Monley
Richert Easley, Patti Murin, and Adam Monley in Emma at the Old Globe
Ken Page and Patti Murin
Ken Page and Patti Murin in The Little Mermaid at The Muny
Patti Murin
Patti Murin in The Little Mermaid at The Muny Larry Pry
Patti Murin
Patti Murin in The Little Mermaid at The Muny
Patti Murin and cast
Patti Murin and ladies in Lysistrata Jones
