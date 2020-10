From Wicked to Jagged Little Pill: Take a Look at Derek Klena on the Stage

The actor celebrates his birthday October 3.

Klena made his Broadway debut in Wicked, joining the musical as Fiyero. Since then, he has starred in the original Off-Broadway cast of Dogfight as Eddie, The Bridges of Madison County as Michael, Anastasia as Dmitry, and more.

Klena was last seen onstage in Jagged Little Pill, starring as Nick Healy in the Alanis Morissette musical.