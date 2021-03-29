From Wicked to Noises Off!: Celebrate Megan Hilty’s Career Highlights

By Playbill Staff
Mar 29, 2021
 
The actor celebrates her birthday March 29.
Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty Jenny Anderson

Stage and Screen star Megan Hilty celebrates her birthday March 29. Hilty made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked joining the production in 2005. She would return to the Great White Way in 2009, starring in 9 to 5 as Doralee Rhodes. Hilty was last on the Broadway stage Noises Off as Brooke Ashton, in a performance that earned her a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

In addition to her stage career, Hilty is known for her work in screen including her performance as Ivy Lynn in Smash, Patsy Cline in Patsy & Loretta, and more.

29 PHOTOS
Cassie Levy and Megan Hilty in <i>Wicked</i>
Caissie Levy and Megan Hilty in Wicked Joan Marcus
Megan Hilty and Caissie Levy in <i>Wicked</i>
Megan Hilty and Caissie Levy in Wicked
Megan Hilty and Caissie Levy in <i>Wicked</i>
Megan Hilty and Caissie Levy in Wicked Joan Marcus
Marc Kudisch and Megan Hilty in <i>9 to 5</i>
Marc Kudisch and Megan Hilty in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
Megan Hilty in <i>9 to 5</i>
Megan Hilty in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
Megan Hilty, Allison Janney and Stephanie J. Block in <i>9 to 5</i>
Megan Hilty, Allison Janney, and Stephanie J. Block in 9 to 5
Stephanie J. Block, Allison Janney and Megan Hilty in <i>9 to 5</i>
Stephanie J. Block, Allison Janney, and Megan Hilty in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
Megan Hilty in "Smash"
Megan Hilty in Smash NBCUniversal, Inc
Megan Hilty in Smash Will Hart - © NBCUniversal, Inc
Megan Hilty and Will Chase in "Smash"
Megan Hilty and Will Chase in Smash NBCUniversal, Inc
