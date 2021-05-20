Front Row Productions Fellowship for Emerging Theatremakers Now Accepting Applications

Led by Stephen Byrd, Alia Jones-Harvey, and Columbia University, the program welcomes Jordan Roth, Eva Price, and more as mentors.

Applications are now open for the Front Row Productions Fellowship, created by Olivier-winning and Tony-nominated Broadway producers Stephen Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey in partnership with with Columbia University. The submission deadline is June 30; a virtual information session for prospective applicants is scheduled for June 7 at 6:30 PM ET.

The program, set for the 2021–2022 academic year, will support the development of emerging theatrical producers and increase the diversity of participants and work produced within the industry. Preference will be given to applicants who have demonstrated potential, achievement, or leadership in support for the African-American theatre community.

Fellowship Mentors will include Byrd, Jones-Harvey, Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth, and producers Eva Price, Willette Klausner, and Steven Chaikelson. The Fellowship has also formed an advisory council of industry leaders who will serve as additional resources for the fellows, sharing their expertise, perspective, and complementing the existing mentorship and academic curriculum. The council includes North Carolina Black Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Jackie Alexander, The Public Theater Associate Artistic Director Saheem Ali, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes, Bespoke Theatricals General Manager Amy Jacobs, National Black Theatre Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory, Shubert Theatre (New Haven) Executive Director Anthony McDonald, producers Ira Pittelman and Jeffrey Richards, performer-director LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Actor/Director), SpotCo Senior Vice President Stephen Sosnowski, and performer-director-producer Tamara Tunie.

During their time in the fellowship, participants will develop a new play or musical; receive a $10,000 stipend and a $20,000 separate budget allocation to cover development costs; receive one-on-one mentorship from oversight committee members; have access to the Columbia University resources including the library system, classes offered through the MFA concentration in Theatre Management & Producing, and selected courses throughout the University; and have the opportunity to participate in the Theatre Management & Producing Concentration’s Producer Exchange Program with Stage One in the U.K.

The Front Row Productions Fellowship will be supervised by an oversight committee made up of leaders working in the theatre industry and Steven Chaikelson, head of the MFA Theatre Management & Producing Concentration at Columbia.

Visit FrontRowFellowship.com for more information.