Frozen 2 Will Be Available to Stream 3 Months Early

In response to calls for self quarantine, the Disney company will make the animated sequel available on Disney+.

Now that's hygge, self-quarantine style.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney+ announced that Frozen 2 will be available to stream March 15, three months earlier than previously announced.

“‘Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement.

Internationally, Frozen 2 will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on March 17.

Frozen 2 was released in theatres November 22. The movie features the returning vocal talents of Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) as Elsa, Tony nominees Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon) as Olaf, and Jonathan Groff (Hamilton) as Kristoff, as well as Kristen Bell as Anna. Among those new to the franchise are Sterling K. Brown as Mattias and Evan Rachel Wood as Iduna.

The film includes seven new songs by husband-and-wife songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who scored an Oscar in 2014 with “Let It Go." Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck returned to direct.

The film also features characters voiced by Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony nominees Alfred Molina (Fiddler on the Roof), Martha Plimpton (Pal Joey), Ciaran Hinds, Alan Tudyk, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, Jeremy Sisto, Hadley Gannaway, Mattea Conforti, Aurora, Libby Stubenrauch, and Eva Bella.