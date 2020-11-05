Frozen's Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff Will Reunite for Movie Musical Molly and the Moon

By Andrew Gans
Nov 05, 2020
 
The live-action musical comedy hails from the creators of How I Met Your Mother.
Stage and screen stars Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff, who voiced the characters of Anna and Kristoff, respectively, in the Disney film Frozen, will reunite for a new movie entitled Molly and the Moon, according to The Wrap.

The live-action musical comedy hails from directors Craig Thomas and Carter Bays—the creators of How I Met Your Mother. The film will feature music from composer Nathan Larson with Stephanie Diaz-Matos as music supervisor and Harvey Mason Jr. as executive music producer.

Bell and Groff play an expectant couple who sing to their unborn child; the film also takes viewers inside the womb as the unborn girl utilizes her parents' voices to reach "the moon" (birth). The film is inspired by Bays and his wife's experience with their own newborn, who had a genetic condition that required surgery upon birth.

Groff, most recently seen Off-Broadway in the revival of Little Shop of Horrors, is a two-time Tony nominee for his performances in Hamilton and Spring Awakening. Bell's Broadway credits include The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and the 2002 revival of The Crucible. Both actors also starred in Frozen 2.

Producers for Molly and the Moon include Thomas, Bays, Jared Ian Goldman, Renee Witt ,and Jamal Daniel with Tory Metzger as executive producer.

