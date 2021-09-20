Full Cast Announced for Broadway Return of Mrs. Doubtfire Musical

The musical, which played three performances prior to shutdown, will welcome back the majority of its original cast.

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Mrs. Doubtfire. The musical, which had played three preview performances prior to the pandemic shutdown, resumes previews October 21 with the majority of the original cast returning. Opening night is set for December 5.

Tony nominee Rob McClure, as previously announced, will return to the title role, alongside returning cast members Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Returning company members also include Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters, with Jodi Kimura joining the cast. Original ensemble member Doreen Montalvo passed away in October 2020 following a sudden illness.

The musical comedy, based on the 1993 movie, features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. The musical is directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp.

The show has a scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

