Full Cast Announced for West End Transfer of The Shark Is Broken

Ian Shaw stars in the Jaws-inspired comedy.

Casting has been confirmed for the the West End premiere of the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe hit The Shark Is Broken. Demetri Goritsas and Liam Murray Scott will join the previously announced Ian Shaw in the play about the behind-the-scenes drama of the film Jaws.

The production will run at the Ambassadors Theatre October 9–January 15, 2022.

Shaw, who co-wrote the play with Joseph Nixon, will star as his father Robert Shaw, alongside Scott, reprising his role from the Fringe production, as Richard Dreyfuss, and Goritsas as Roy Scheider. All three had been slated to take the stage when the run was planned for May 2020.

The play centers on the tensions between the three stars on the set of the Steven Spielberg blockbuster as they deal with foul weather and a temperamental co-star—a faulty mechanical shark.

Guy Masterson directs the play, with set and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, and video design by Nina Dunn.

Sonia Friedman Productions produces.