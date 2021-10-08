Full Cast Revealed for Almeida Theatre's Spring Awakening

The London venue will present the Tony-winning Duncan Sheik-Steven Sater musical later this year.

London's Almeida Thetre has announced full casting for its upcoming production of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's Spring Awakening, which will be presented December 7-January 22, 2022.

Laurie Kynaston and Amara Okereke will lead the company as Melchior and Wendla, respectively, with Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea as Hanschen, Asha Banks as Thea, Catherine Cusack as The Adult Women, Carly-Sophia Davies as Ilse, Kit Esuruoso as Otto, Mark Lockyer as The Adult Men, Bella Maclean as Martha, Joe Pitts as Georg, Maia Tamrakar as Anna, Stuart Thompson as Moritz, and Zheng Xi Yong as Ernst. They will be joined by ensemble members Taylor Bradshaw and Emily Ooi.

Based on Frank Wedekind's play of the same name, Spring Awakening centers on a dozen young people making their way through the complicated and mysterious time of sexual awakening. The musical adaptation contrasts the turn-of-the-century German setting and dialogue with a modern rock score. The work premiered at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theatre Company in 2006, transferring to Broadway the same year and winning eight 2007 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical opened in London's West End in 2009, winning the Olivier for Best New Musical.

Almeida's production will be helmed by Artistic Director Rupert Goold, leading a creative team that also includes choreographer Lynne Page, designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Nicky Gillibrand, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, and music director Jo Cichonska.

Almeida's Spring Awakening follows its world premiere of Sheik's American Psycho in 2013, a production that ultimately transferred to London's West End and Broadway, all directed by Goold. Almeida has also transferred productions of Ink, King Charles III, and 1984 to the West End and Broadway.

