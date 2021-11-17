Full Cast Revealed for NBC's Annie Live!

The live television event will air on NBC December 2.

NBC has revealed the full cast for the upcoming television event Annie Live!, set to air December 2 at 8 PM ET/PT.

Joining Celina Smith's Annie at the orphanage are Felice Kakaletris as Molly, Cate Elefante (Waitress) as Kate, Sophie Knapp (Once) as July, Tessa Frascogna as Tessie, Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Frozen) as Duffy, and Audrey Cymone as Pepper.

Rounding out the ensemble are Wendi Bergamini, Jadaya Bivins, Brittany Conigatti, Ben Davis, Zachary Downer, Karla Garcia, Kayla Goins, Luke Hawkins, Christopher Hernandez, Afra Hines, Trinity Inay, Jeff Kready, McKenzie Kurtz, Jenny LaRoche, Brandt Martinez, Morgan Marcell, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McCleskey, Giana Rice, Eliseo Roman, Lily Tamburo, Sherrod Tate, Kennedy Thompson, Tanairi Vazquez, Jacob Keith Watson, Alex Wong, and Corde Young.

Previously announced principal players for the television special include Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, and Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis. Andrea McArdle (Broadway’s original Annie) in the newly created role of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, and, most recently announced, Alan Toy as FDR.

Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski will share directing duties, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo, costumes by Emilio Sosa, production design by Jason Sherwood, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus. The special will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky with Chloe Productions as producer.