Full Cast Set for Broadway Return of Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical resumes performances September 14 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Complete casting has been announced for the return of the Broadway production of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton, which, as previously announced, will resume performances September 14 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Miguel Cervantes will once again head the cast in the title role with Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Jin Ha as Aaron Burr, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Tony nominee Euan Morton as King George III, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The ensemble will include Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon'te Goodman, David Guzman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters, and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.

Beginning August 2, the Richard Rodgers box office will be open for business. On August 12, Hamilton The Store will reopen in New York City (across the street from the Richard Rodgers) and launch a second location in Los Angeles.

Hamilton, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The production features scenic design by David Korins, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company's Bethany Knox, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

