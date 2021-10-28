Full Cast Set for Broadway Revival of The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Among those newly added to the company are Rema Webb, Linda Mugleston, Max Clayton, and Tony nominee Phillip Boykin.

The upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, on its first official day of rehearsals, has unveiled the complete company. The production, starring Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster as Harold Hill and Marian Paroo, begins December 20 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Opening night is set for February 10, 2022.

Additional previously announced cast members include Tony winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Tony winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn. Among those joining them are Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix.

Rounding out the ensemble are Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Max Clayton, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing.

Jerry Zaks directs the new production of the classic Meredith Willson musical, which will also feature choreography by Warren Carlyle, sets and costumes by Santo Loquasto, sound design by Scott Lehrer, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, vocal and dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

Earlier this year, Kate Horton was named executive producer following the departure of Scott Rudin, who announced his intentions to step down from his theatrical ventures as allegations of workplace abuse and intimidation came to light. Remaining on the producing team are Barry Diller and David Geffen.