Full Cast Set for the North American Tour of Hairspray

The tour will visit over 60 cities in its first season, with performances starting in November.

The new North American tour of Hairspray, launching November 12 in Yakima, Washington, has announced the full cast that will be joining the previously announced principal trio of Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf, and Toneisha Harris.

Additional casting includes Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Will Savarese as Link Larkin, Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton, Brandon G. Stalling as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Kaelee Albritton as Amber Von Tussle, Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle, Christopher Swan as Wilbur Turnblad, and Kaléa Leverette as Little Inez.

Rounding out the ensemble are Caroline Daye Attayek, Kelly Barberito, Helene Britany, Jamonté Bruten, Tanner Callicutt, Ryahn Evers, Michael Corey Hassel, Kaleb Jenkins, Greg Kalafatas, Gabriel Kearns, Caira Asanté Lakota, Stevie LeWarne, Jr., Brendan Morris, Faith Northcutt, Adam Blake Raque, Renée Reid, Sydney Simone, Christopher Swan, Gabriyel Thomas, George Vickers V, Mea Wilkerson, and Emmanuelle Zeesman.

“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and Hairspray is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With the renewed, refreshed energy of the unforgettable “Nina West” as Edna and a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score,” said Jack O’Brien who helms the production along with choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

The touring production will visit over 60 cities in first season. The Tony-winning musical has a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell.

The non-Equity tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.