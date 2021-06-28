Full Cast Set for West End Reopening of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

See who's joining Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo when the jukebox biomusical reopens in London.

The cast is now complete for the upcoming West End reopening of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, set to rock once again at the Aldwych Theatre beginning July 28.

As previously announced, Aisha Jawando will take on the title role (having originally played Tina's sister Alline Bullock) with fellow original cast member Jammy Kasongo as Ike. Chanel Haynes will make her West End debut playing Tina at certain performances.

The new cast will also include Joe Evans as Phil Spector and Terry Britten, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s grandmother GG, Francesca Jackson and Alice Bailey Johnson as Rhonda Graam, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Alline, Matt Mills as Richard Bullock, Posi Morakinyo as Raymond Hill, Garmon Rhys as Roger Davies, Joseph Richardson as Erwin Bach—all of whom had been announced to join the company in March 2020 (prior to the coronavirus shutdown). Madeline Appiah also joins as Tina’s mother Zelma.

Rounding out the company are Lori Barker, Kelly Hampson, Chris Grahamson, Paul Mukembo, Alex Okoampa, Samara Casteallo, Mia Musak, Anu Ogunmefun, Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Livvy Evans, Raquel Jones, DeeArna McLean, Michael Thomas, Saran Webb, and Samuel J Weir, plus child performers Tia Murrell, Rae Ann Quayle, Poppy Cunningham, Shai Codrington, Sophia Anne Angiama, Mia Jones, Elias Agbodan George, Remi Dabiri-McQuaid, and Romell Barrocks-Bedeau.

Across the pond, the Tony-nominated Broadway production is set to resume performances October 8. A German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg in 2019, and a Dutch production opened in Utrecht in 2020 prior to the shutdown. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain, later this year.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.