Full Cast Set for World Premiere of Bob Marley Musical Get Up, Stand Up!

Clint Dyer directs the new biomusical, set to begin performances in London’s West End in October.

The complete cast is set for the upcoming world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up!, a new musical inspired by the life and songs of Bob Marley. Performances will begin October 1 at the Lyric Theatre in London’s West End, with opening night set for October 20.

The new company members join the previously announced Arinzé Kene, who will take on the central role of the reggae icon.

Rounding out the company will be Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley, Shanay Holmes as Cindy Breakspeare, Sophia Mackay as Judy Mowatt, Melissa Brown-Taylor as Marcia Griffiths, Jacade Simpson as Bunny Wailer, and Natey Jones as Peter Tosh, along with Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait, and Teddy Wills.

Tony winner Lee Hall penned the book for the new musical. The production will be directed by Clint Dyer, with Shelley Maxwell choreographing. The creative team also includes orchestrator Simon Hale, musical director Sean Green, set designer Chloe Lamford, costume designer Lisa Duncan, lighting designer Charles Balfour, and sound designer Tony Gayle. Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

The musical was originally slated to begin in February, though those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The production had initially pushed its opening to June until fall became a more likely timeline.