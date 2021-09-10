Full Casting and Creative Teams Announced for Broadway Bows of Is This A Room and Dana H.

The two plays will run in repertory this fall at the Lyceum Theatre.

The Broadway productions of Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, and Dana H., written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Les Waters, have announced their full casts and creative teams. The plays will run in repertory this fall at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre.

Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, and Pete Simpson join the previously announced Emily Davis in Is This A Room, recounting the story of the FBI investigation of former Air Force intelligence specialist Reality Winner. Duane Cooper and Katherine Romans will serve as understudies.

As previously announced, Deirdre O'Connell will reprise her role in Dana H., playing Hnath’s mother as she recounts a terrifying kidnapping experience. Jordan Baker will serve as standby.

Previews for Is This A Room begin September 24, with an opening night set for October 11. Previews for Dana H. begin October 1, ahead of an October 17 opening.

Both productions ran as part of Vineyard Theatre’s 2019-2020 season and will be reuniting their full respective creative teams for the Main Stem run.

The design team of Is This A Room includes scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, sound design by Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos.

Dana H. features scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting design by Paul Toben, audio editing and sound design by Obie winner Mikhail Fiksel, and illusion and lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo. Taylor Williams cast both shows for the Broadway run.

Is This A Room and Dana H. will be produced on Broadway by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, Matt Ross, Una Jackman & Jay Alix, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Richard Phillips, ZKM Media, and The Shubert Organization. Ayanna Prescod is associate producer.

