Full Casting Announced for Broadway Return of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Daniel J. Watts, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Dawnn Lewis, and more will reprise their performances alongside Adrienne Warren.

Tony nominees Daniel J. Watts and Myra Lucretia Taylor, Dawnn Lewis, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Jessica Rush, and more will return to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway. As previously announced , Tony nominee Adrienne Warren will reprise the title role when performances resume October 8.

Watts will play Ike Turner with Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, Lewis as Zelma, Rush as Rhonda, and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner at some performances. Rounding out the cast are Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner, and Katie Webber.

The musical charts the life of Turner from her hometown of Nutbush, Tennessee (where she was born Anna-Mae Bullock), to her initial rise to stardom, her abuse at the hands of Ike Turner, and her eventual reclamation of her name and image. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including “River Deep Mountain High,” “Private Dancer,” and “(Simply) The Best.”

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina features choreography by Anthony van Laast; set and costume designs by Mark Thompson; musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck; lighting by Bruno Poet; sound by Nevin Steinberg; projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp; wig, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; and casting by Telsey + Company.

The Broadway production is presented by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, and Tali Pelman, in association with Turner herself.

Before the musical’s return, enthusiasts can check out the documentary Tina on HBO Max; the film includes footage from the Broadway opening night. Turner is also a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee as a solo artist—after being inducted in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner.

