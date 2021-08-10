Full Casting Announced for Broadway's Michael Jackson Musical MJ

Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, and more return to the company following the show's delayed Broadway bow.

Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, and more will join the previously announced Myles Frost on stage in MJ on Broadway when it opens this fall. Several performers had been announced prior to the shutdown but are only now being confirmed as remaining in the cast.

Darrington will play Joseph Jackson and Rob, with Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy and Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones and Tito Jackson, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson, and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson.

Rounding out the ensemble are Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Darius Wright.

MJ, inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, will begin previews December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre ahead of a February 1, 2022, opening night. The biomusical features a book by Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage with a score comprised of pop hits and direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.

The production will feature sets by Derek McLane, lighting by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazwell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, music direction by Jason Michael Webb, musical supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.

