Full Casting Complete for the Return of the Escape to Margaritaville National Tour

Several original tour cast members will return for the 20-city fall outing, of the Jimmy Buffett musical.

After a pandemic hiatus, the national tour of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville will once again set sail for a 12-week tour beginning at Oklahoma's Tulsa Performing Arts Center on August 31.

Several cast members will return to the tour in their originating roles, including Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D. and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal/Ted. Emily Qualmann joins the cast as Tammy.

“Our musical is back, this fall season, and ready to take parrotheads and theatre patrons to the island of Margaritaville and escape this crazy world we all find ourselves in these days, for a few hours of fun,” said Buffett. “And, our talented performers are ready, willing, and able to take you on a vacation, without ever leaving your seat.”

The non-equity company will also feature DeVon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Lauren Celentano, Fabian- Joubert Gallmeister, Julia Grondin, Rachel Kay, Ruby McCann, Georgia Monroe, Gabriela E. Moreno, Ernesto Olivas, Jake Pederson, Kyle Southern, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn, and Chad Vaught.

With a book by Emmy winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, Escape to Margaritaville features both original songs and Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

Based on the original Broadway direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, the tour is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran with choreography by Tony nominee Kelly Devine, associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub, scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley and Amanda Zieve, sound design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy, wig, hair, and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas, orchestrations by Michael Utley, dance music arrangements by Gary Adler, music supervision, arrangements, and additional orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, and music direction by Matthew Smedal. Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

Escape to Margaritaville played its final performance on Broadway July 1, 2018, at the Marquis Theatre, having run for 29 previews and 124 regular performances.