Full-Length Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Head to YouTube

The Shows Must Go On kicks off with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond.

The new YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On will air full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals for free, beginning April 3 with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond. The video will go live at 2 PM ET and will be available for 48 hours.

The stage-to-film adaptation stars Osmond as Joseph, Maria Friedman as the Narrator, Richard Attenborough as Jacob, and Joan Collins as Potiphar's Wife.

The Shows Must Go On continues April 10 with the 2012 U.K. arena tour production of Jesus Christ Superstar, starring Ben Forster as Jesus, Tony nominee Tim Minchin as Judas, Spice Girl Melanie C as Mary Magdalene, and Chris Moyles as King Herod.

In addition to the full-length shows, clips of famous performances and behind-the-scenes footage will be uploaded to the channel regularly. The streams will help support a variety of organizations during the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging viewers to donate to Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund, and more.

The musical re-broadcasts are made possible through permission by Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.

