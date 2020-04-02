Full-Length Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Head to YouTube

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Full-Length Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Head to YouTube
By Dan Meyer
Apr 02, 2020
 
The Shows Must Go On kicks off with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond.
Donny Osmond in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Donny Osmond in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The new YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On will air full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals for free, beginning April 3 with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond. The video will go live at 2 PM ET and will be available for 48 hours.

The stage-to-film adaptation stars Osmond as Joseph, Maria Friedman as the Narrator, Richard Attenborough as Jacob, and Joan Collins as Potiphar's Wife.

Ben Forster and Mel C
Ben Forster and Mel C

The Shows Must Go On continues April 10 with the 2012 U.K. arena tour production of Jesus Christ Superstar, starring Ben Forster as Jesus, Tony nominee Tim Minchin as Judas, Spice Girl Melanie C as Mary Magdalene, and Chris Moyles as King Herod.

READ: NBC to Re-Air Emmy-Winning Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Starring John Legend, Sara Bareilles, More

In addition to the full-length shows, clips of famous performances and behind-the-scenes footage will be uploaded to the channel regularly. The streams will help support a variety of organizations during the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging viewers to donate to Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund, and more.

The musical re-broadcasts are made possible through permission by Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.

Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images

Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images

15 PHOTOS
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber John Swannell
A scene from the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
A scene from the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Bob Gunton and Patti LuPone in Evita.
Bob Gunton and Patti LuPone in Evita
Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
A scene from Cats on Broadway.
A scene from Cats on Broadway Martha Swope
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance.
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance
Robert Torti and company in Starlight Express.
Robert Torti and company in Starlight Express Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera.
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera
Ann Crumb and Michael Ball in Aspects of Love.
Ann Crumb and Michael Ball in Aspects of Love Bob Marshak / Joan Marcus
Sunset_Boulevard_Broadway_1994_HR
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber Craig Schwartz
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.