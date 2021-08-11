Full Original Cast of Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City Will Return for Rescheduled Off-Broadway Bow

The New York Theatre Workshop production will begin September 8.

Jasai Chase-Owens, Sharlene Cruz, and Austin Smith will each return to their respective roles in Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City. The New York Theatre Workshop production had begun previews in March 2020 but cut its run short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Performances will resume at Off-Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Theatre September 8, with opening night set for September 21. The limited engagement is currently scheduled through October 10.

The production, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, will feature sets and costumes by Tom Scutt, lighting by Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Merrick A.B. Williams will serve as stage manager, with Caitlin Sullivan as the remount director.

READ: COVID-19 Vaccinate Mandate Issued for NYC Performances and Other Indoor Activities

In compliance with New York City’s mandate soon to go into effect, attendees will need to show proof of vaccination. Masks will also be required. While most performances will have full-capacity seating, Sunday shows will offer socially distanced “bubbles” with empty seats separating parties.

In Sanctuary City, DREAMers, friends, and lovers negotiate the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility in America.

