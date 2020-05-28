Full Streaming Productions, Live Theatre Series, Exclusive Broadway Events, and More Set Broadway on Demand Apart

The free streaming service goes beyond the normal offerings of play and musical streams.

A virtual library of live theatrical experiences has launched online with Broadway on Demand, offering a slew of brand new series, recorded musicals and plays, and live events that will keep any theatre lover sated.

Broadway on Demand is available online and through streaming apps for iPhone, Android, Google ChromeCast, Roku, and Amazon Firestick. Most of the content is free, but the streaming service also provides additional premium events for a reasonable price.

Here are several ways to enjoy live theatre and more using Broadway on Demand. While some series and productions are already available to watch, others are set to debut in June. In addition, BOD+ is scheduled to launch later this summer. For a full schedule, check out BroadwayOnDemand.com .

1. Check Out One of Nine New Original Series

Step aside MTV and VH1, Broadway on Demand is giving theatre fans some incredible new shows that highlight just about every aspect of the stage. There’s Dream Role with Frankie Grande, where celebrities act out the parts they’d land only in a fantasy world; Acoustic Cafe, which strips down your favorite songs; and The Hook, to take a deep dive into some of the most famous melodies. Other shows will give viewers a look into the creative process, including The Craftsmen or First Look: New Musicals. No matter what you tune in to, these shows are sure to entertain.

2. Stream Entire Stage Productions from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Around the World

For the theatrelover who wants to revisit favorite shows, Broadway on Demand has them covered. The service will stream several titles to watch at their leisure, including the Off-Broadway production of Puffs, The Importance of Being Earnest at Titan Theatre Company, and Celtic Illusions. In addition, previously recorded Broadway productions like Bandstand and Allegiance will be available for a small fee and limited time.

3. Attend Exclusive Live Events in Your PJs

From virtual red carpets to readings, classes, concerts and more, some of Broadway’s biggest stars (such as Adam Pascal, Laura Osnes, and Sierra Boggess) are streamed right into your living room! Tune in for live weekly series like Acoustic Cafe and don’t miss Broadway on Demands’ celebration of theatre at 6 PM ET on June 7. The never-before-seen-event will bring together the entire theatre community and benefit The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League Foundation.

5. Improve Your Form With a Workshop or Exercise Class

Don’t just sit back and watch—get on your feet and start rehearsing! Broadway on Demand offers educational programming that will help performers improve their skills on stage. In Broadway Workshop’s Master Class Live, host Marc Tumminelli is joined by stars of the stage who teach students how to approach material and provide coaching on performance. Dancers can practice their pas de deux in Turn It Out with Tiler Peck, which the New York City Ballet principal dancer presents every Monday through Saturday.

5. Showcase Your Own Work—And Make a Dollar

ShowShare™, a live streaming platform on Broadway on Demand, allows theatres, schools, institutions, and freelance theatre makers to stream their productions globally, as well as sell tickets and further monetize their experience.

6. Spend Time With the Whole Family

The little ones at home aren’t left out with Broadway on Demand’s family programming. Families can enjoy titles like Stellaluna and Other Tales, Bradical and the Pink Socks, and Creativity Corner, the latter offering hands-on activities to help stimulate minds and expand horizons.

Sign up for free access to Broadway on Demand by clicking here.