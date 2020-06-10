Fun Home Actors From Off-Broadway, Broadway, West End, and National Touring Productions Reunite for Virtual Fundraising Event June 10

By Andrew Gans
Jun 10, 2020
 
The Q&A session with the stars of the Tony-winning musical benefits The Actors Fund.
Sydney Lucas in <i>Fun Home</i>
Sydney Lucas in Fun Home Joan Marcus

Actors from the Off-Broadway, Broadway, national tour, and West End productions of the Tony-winning Best Musical Fun Home reunite June 10 on Zoom via Facebook Live for a Q&A to benefit The Actors Fund.

Scheduled to take part in the 6:30 PM ET event are Alessandra Baldacchino, Henry Boshart, Abby Corrigan, Kally Duling, Anthony Fortino, Carly Gold, Cole Grey, Kaisa Hammarlund, Lennon Nate Hammond, Noah Hinsdale, Noelle Hogan, Victoria Janicki, Eleanor Kane, Tony nominee Sydney Lucas, Zell Steele Morrow, Joél Pérez, Pierson Salvador, Jadyn Schwartz, Luké Barbato Smith, Sofia Trimarchi, Nicole Van Giesen, and Oscar Williams. Tiffany Schleigh will moderate the discussion.

To view the event, click here.

Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir, Fun Home has a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori. The unconventional show made history as the first Broadway musical written by women to win the Best Musical Tony, as well as the first Tony-winning musical to have a lesbian as its main character. Tesori and Kron also won the Tony Award for Best Original Score. The musical won five Tony Awards in all, including Best Book (Kron) and Best Direction (Sam Gold).

The Actors Fund of America is a charitable organization that supports performers and behind-the-scene workers in performing arts and entertainment. Viewers of the Fun Home benefit will be able to donate directly to The Actors Fund.

Look Back at Fun Home on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
The cast of <i>Fun Home</i>
The cast of Fun Home on Broadway Joan Marcus
Judy Kuhn, Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, Sydney Lucas, and Michael Cerveris in <i>Fun Home</i>
Judy Kuhn, Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, Sydney Lucas, and Michael Cerveris in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in <i>Fun Home</i>
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, and Sydney Lucas in <i>Fun Home</i>
Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, and Sydney Lucas in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Beth Malone and Emily Skeggs in <i>Fun Home</i>
Beth Malone and Emily Skeggs in Fun Home Jenny Anderson
Judy Kuhn and Sydney Lucas in <i>Fun Home</i>
Judy Kuhn and Sydney Lucas in Fun Home Jenny Anderson
in <i>Fun Home</i>
Cast of Fun Home Joan Marcus
Sydney Lucas and Michael Cerveris in <i>Fun Home</i>
Sydney Lucas and Michael Cerveris in Fun Home Joan Marcus
