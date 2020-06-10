Fun Home Actors From Off-Broadway, Broadway, West End, and National Touring Productions Reunite for Virtual Fundraising Event June 10

The Q&A session with the stars of the Tony-winning musical benefits The Actors Fund.

Actors from the Off-Broadway, Broadway, national tour, and West End productions of the Tony-winning Best Musical Fun Home reunite June 10 on Zoom via Facebook Live for a Q&A to benefit The Actors Fund.

Scheduled to take part in the 6:30 PM ET event are Alessandra Baldacchino, Henry Boshart, Abby Corrigan, Kally Duling, Anthony Fortino, Carly Gold, Cole Grey, Kaisa Hammarlund, Lennon Nate Hammond, Noah Hinsdale, Noelle Hogan, Victoria Janicki, Eleanor Kane, Tony nominee Sydney Lucas, Zell Steele Morrow, Joél Pérez, Pierson Salvador, Jadyn Schwartz, Luké Barbato Smith, Sofia Trimarchi, Nicole Van Giesen, and Oscar Williams. Tiffany Schleigh will moderate the discussion.

Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir, Fun Home has a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori. The unconventional show made history as the first Broadway musical written by women to win the Best Musical Tony, as well as the first Tony-winning musical to have a lesbian as its main character. Tesori and Kron also won the Tony Award for Best Original Score. The musical won five Tony Awards in all, including Best Book (Kron) and Best Direction (Sam Gold).

The Actors Fund of America is a charitable organization that supports performers and behind-the-scene workers in performing arts and entertainment. Viewers of the Fun Home benefit will be able to donate directly to The Actors Fund.

