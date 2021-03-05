FX’s Pose to End With Season 3, Premiering in May

The Ryan Murphy series features a predominantly trans principal cast, and earned Billy Porter a historic Emmy win.

The upcoming season of Pose will be its last, series co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals revealed March 5. The seven-episode third season will premiere May 2 on FX, with the finale set for June 6.

Murphy called the series, which focuses on the queer and trans ballroom culture of the 1980s and ‘90s, against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis, “one of the creative highlights of my entire career…This show made history behind and in front of the camera, and its legacy runs deep.”

Among the barriers the drama broke since its 2018 premiere: the largest cast of transgender actors series regular roles, the largest recurring cast of LGBTQIA+ actors for a scripted series, the first openly gay man to win an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (to Tony winner Billy Porter, for his performance as Pray Tell), and the first trans woman of color to write and direct a TV episode (Janet Mock).

In addition to Porter, the cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, and Sandra Bernhard. The second season also included a multi-episode arc with Tony winner Patti LuPone as a Leona Helmsley-esque real estate mogul (in true Murphy fashion, her character sings a show tune in one episode).

Season 1 was set in the late ‘80s, with the second season jumping to 1990 (with the release of Madonna’s “Vogue”) and into 1991. Murphy stated in the past that he has intended for the series to end in 1996 (in a time when AIDS medication became relatively more accessible for the community the show depicts). He confirmed that this is still the plan for Season 3, stating, “We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful. Pose’s story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever.”