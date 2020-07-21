Games of Thrones' Harry Lloyd Discusses Peacock's Brave New World on Stream Stealers July 21

Seen on stage in The Little Dog Laughed and The Duchess of Malfi, Lloyd plays Bernard Marx on the new streaming adaptation of the classic Aldous Huxley dystopian novel.

NBC Universal's new streaming service Peacock officially launched July 15. Included among the classic series like Murder, She Wrote and Everybody Hates Chris and movies like The Bourne Identity are a handful of original series, including a nine-episode adaptation of Aldous Huxley's novel Brave New World.

In this new version, citizens of New London are still constantly soothed by Soma, monogamy and individualism are banned, and order reigns supreme—until an act of violence changes the lives of Barnard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Findlay Brown), and brings destabilizing newcomer John (Alden Ehrenreich) into their lives.

Lloyd, whose stage credits include The Duchess of Malfi and The Little Dog Laughed in the West End, and who played Viserys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones, joins Playbill's Stream Stealers on YouTube at 4:30 PM ET, July 21, to discuss the new take on the high school favorite, as well as his time on stage and screen. Tune in to Playbill's YouTube page to watch.

Hosted by Playbill's editor-in-chief Mark Peikert, Stream Stealers is the twice-weekly talk show where theatre vets talk about their onstage pasts and their current film and TV projects. Tune in on Playbill's YouTube Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 PM ET.