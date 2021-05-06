Gavin Creel and Aaron Tveit Will Reunite at MCC's Miscast21 for New Duet

Watch the two perform Rent's “Take Me or Leave Me” from the 2016 Miscast gala.

Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) and 2020 Tony nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!) will reunite for a new duet for MCC Theater's annual fundraiser, Miscast21, premiering May 16 at 8 PM ET on MCC’s YouTube Channel.

Creel and Tveit previously performed Rent's “Take Me or Leave Me” at the 2016 Miscast gala. Watch that performance above.

The two actors join the previously announced Miscast performers Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Tony nominee Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band), Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu), Jai’Len Josey (The Secret Life of Bees), Tony winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked), Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I), Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon), and Tony and Golden Globe nominee Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty).

Miscast21 will also feature appearances by McKinley Belcher III, Nick Blaemire, Sandra Caldwell, Juan Castano, Trip Cullman, Hugh Dancy, Halley Feiffe, Dominique Fishback, Jennifer Garner, Paige Gilbert, Lucas Hedges, Evan Jonigkeit, Alex Lacamoire, Donja R. Love, Zosia Mamet, Laurie Metcalf, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana Nogueira, and Marisa Tomei.

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors) serves as musical supervisor and director for the annual fundraiser, which features stage and screen stars performing songs from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast.

“Sharing Miscast with the world last year was an incredibly rewarding experience for all involved, and we’re looking forward to being able to do that again through this virtual broadcast,” said Bernie Telsey, co-artistic director of MCC, in an earlier statement. “We’re excited to continue and grow Miscast in new ways, and create new moments of joy to share with our audiences, artists, and community.”

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The free broadcast will be captioned. For more information click here.

