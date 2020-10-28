Gavin Lee, Kerry Butler, More Star in Virtual A Very Brady Musical October 28

The Ogunquit Playhouse benefit makes appropriate use of the Brady Brunch squares in the theatre-via-Zoom era.

Tony nominees Gavin Lee and Kerry Butler play Mike and Carol Brady, respectively, in Ogunquit Playhouse’s virtual production of A Very Brady Musical October 28 at 7 PM ET. The benefit reading uses the The Brady Bunch opening sequence squares format, which has drawn many Zoom comparisons in the COVID era.

Rounding out the cast are Klea Blackhurst as Alice, Trista Dollison as Cindy, Celia Hottenstein as Marcia, Diana Huey as Jan, Troy Iwata as Peter, Mason Reeves as Greg, and Anthony Zambito as Bobby. The ensemble will feature Tracy Bidleman, Jason Matthews, Melinda Porto, and Chuck Ragsdale.

For tickets, click here . A Very Brady Musical will be available to watch through November 1. A post-show celebration will feature original cast members Barry Williams and Christopher Knight with the musical’s creators.

“We’re taking what could be a static reading, adding a dash of digital magic, and layering it with that iconic Brady framing to create a unique experience that appeals to every kind of theater-goer,” said Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Bradford T. Kenney.

Authorized by CBS and created by the offspring and frequent collaborators of The Brady Bunch series creator Sherwood Schwartz, the musical features a book by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Hope Juber, with music and lyrics by Hope Juber and Laurence Juber.

The musical follows the Brady kids’ misadventures when they come to the mistaken conclusion that their parents are heading for certain doom: divorce. An in-person production was planned for 2021 but has been delayed due to the pandemic, according to producers Kate Atkinson, Victoria Lang, and Ryan Bogner.

For this presentation, the creative team includes director Richard Israel, music director Ted Arthur, technical director and video designer Jeremy Handelman, and stage manager Rachel A. Zucker. Casting is by Chad Eric Murnane/Binder Casting. A Very Brady Musical is presented with special arrangement from Purple Mountain Productions and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals.