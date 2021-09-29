Gazillion Bubble Show Pops Back Off-Broadway

The family-friendly bubble spectacular resumes performances at New World Stages November 5.

Gazillion Bubble Show will return November 5 to New World Stages, where the family-friendly Off-Broadway hit has been running for 15 years, November 5.

Each performance will feature a member of the Yang family of bubble artists—Deni Yang, Melody Yang, Ana Yang, Fan Yang, or Jano Yang—each of whom holds a Guinness World Record for their record-breaking bubbles.

Gazillion Bubble Show fuses spectacular bubble artistry with laser and lighting effects. In this interactive production, there's even a chance for the audience to get in on the bubble magic—literally—as artist Fan Yang has broken his own world record several times for encapsulating the most people inside a single bubble.

For details on the weekend performance schedule, or to buy tickets, visit GazillionBubbleShow.com.