Geffen Playhouse Begins 2021-2022 Season With The Enigmatist

Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue, the Bryan Cranston-led Power of Sail, and more will follow.

Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles returns to in-person performances September 14 with David Kwong's The Enigmatist. The immersive puzzle and cryptology experience played NYC in 2018 and 2019.

The Enigmatist runs in the small-scale Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater after Kwong partnered with Geffen for the virtual Inside the Box during the playhouse’s pandemic-inspired Stayhouse series.

WATCH: How the Geffen Stayhouse Built a Suite of Successful Theatre Online

The Los Angeles theatre company's re-imagined, 25th anniversary 2021–2022 season continues with the previously announced West Coast premiere of Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue (November 9–December 12) at the Gil Cates Theater. Stori Ayers directs the play, which debuted Off-Broadway in 2018 after a 2015 world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival. An audio production dropped earlier this year as part of WTF’s Audible season.

Next up at the Gil Cates is Tony and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston leading the cast of Paul Grellong’s Power of Sail (February 1–March 13, 2022). The cast also features Amy Brenneman, Hugo Armstrong, Tedra Millan, and Seth Numrich, with Soulpepper Theatre Artistic Director Weyni Mengesha directing and Daryl Roth producing. Newly added to the slate is A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill (June 21–July 24), from writer and composer Matt Schatz, which was originally announced for the season prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, but added back after the initial slate of programming was revealed.

Lindsay Joelle’s TRAYF (March 1–April 10) will play the Audrey Skirball Kenis in a production directed by Maggie Burrows followed by Anna Ouyang Moench’s Man of God (May 24–July 3), after a production was canceled the day before opening night in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Additional casting, creative teams, and one more production to be performed in the Gil Cates will be announced at a later date.

