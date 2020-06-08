Geffen Playhouse Extends Virtual, Interactive The Present

Illusionist Helder Guimarães' newest live show, presented on Zoom, includes a package delivery to every audience member's home.

Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse has extended its virtual premiere of The Present, a new online interactive performance by illusionist and storyteller Helder Guimarães (Invisible Tango, Verso). Launched in May and previously scheduled to run through the summer, the show will now be available through October 10.

Directed by Oscar nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic World, Indiana Jones), The Present is performed live, via Zoom with a maximum of 25 participants per show. Each participant is mailed a sealed mystery package in advance, the contents of which will only be revealed during the course of each performance, as the story unfolds.

The Present is inspired by Guimarães’ own life experience with quarantine during childhood. Weaving storytelling and his signature illusions, Guimarães leads the audience through a funny and moving story of lessons he learned when he least expected it.

Tickets for the extension will go on sale June 15. Visit GeffenPlayhouse.org to purchase or for more information.