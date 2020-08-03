Geffen Playhouse Names 6 Playwrights for Next Cycle of The Writers' Room

This year's cohort will begin meeting virtually in September.

Six playwrights have been selected for Geffen Playhouse’s The Writers' Room 2020–2021 cycle, a program to encourage collaboration between writers based in Los Angeles, California.

The upcoming cohort is comprised of Meghan Brown, Diana Burbano, Donald Jolly, Matthew Paul Olmos, t.tara turk-haynes, and Ali Viterbi. Collectively, their work has been seen at Lincoln Center, Victory Gardens Theater, South Coast Repertory, the Kennedy Center, and more.

The cycle will begin virtually in September, facilitated by Manager of New Play Development Rachel Wiegardt-Egel, with plans for participants to eventually work in person when possible in accordance with local government health and safety guidelines.

The Writers’ Room was founded in 2018 by Artistic Director Matt Shakman. In addition to the feedback of their fellow writers, members will receive dramaturgical support from the Geffen’s artistic staff and the opportunity to develop their work with directors and actors, culminating in a reading series.