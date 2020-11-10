Geffen Playhouse Presents Citizen Detective Beginning November 10

The virtual, interactive production is a murder mystery waiting to be solved.

It's time for digital theatregoers to put on their thinking caps and enter the world of 1920s Hollywood as the world premiere of Citizen Detective begins previews November 10. Written and directed by Chelsea Marcantel, the virtual production is presented by Geffen Playhouse as part of its Stayhouse programming and opens November 18.

Morgan Rusler plays Mickie McKittrick, a best-selling true crime author who guides the home audience as they uncover evidence and follow clues to solve a murder mystery. Paloma Nozicka plays Andrea with a creative team including dramturg Rachel Wiegardt-Egel and casting director Phyllis Schuringa.

Detectives will sometimes work together as a whole, while at other times break out into smaller squad rooms for a more intimate examination of evidence and clues. Ultimately, the entire group will make choices to determine the show’s conclusion. Citizen Detective takes place via Zoom with each participant taking a brief personality survey quiz one week prior to their performance to determine the best fit for the detective squad they will be assigned to.

Following this production, Geffen Stayhouse presents Helder Guimarães’ follow-up to The Present with The Future, beginning December 4. In 2021, Sri Rao leads audiences through the making of a homemade Indian meal in Bollywood Kitchen. For more information and tickets, click here.