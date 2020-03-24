Geffen Playhouse to Launch Streaming Initiative During COVID-19 Theatre Shutdowns

Geffen Stayhouse will offer access to BroadwayHD, including past productions at the Los Angeles venue, as well as original content.

Geffen Playhouse has announced a new streaming initiative following the theatre shutdowns due to COVID-19. Geffen Stayhouse will kick off March 25 with a special offer for a free 30-day pass to BroadwayHD, featuring three productions at the Los Angeles venue. Weekly original programming produced by Geffen will follow.

The BroadwayHD catalog includes Geffen's stagings of A Long Day’s Journey Into Night, starring Jane Kaczmarek and Alfred Molina; Thom Pain (based on nothing), with Rainn Wilson; and The Lion, written and performed by Benjamin Scheuer and produced by Eva Price. All other titles on BroadwayHD will be available to watch as well with the offer.

The weekly programming will be created by Geffen alums, running 5–15 minutes, and will continue being posted every Wednesday on Facebook and Instagram until the theatre company re-opens.

Since the shutdown, the playhouse has canceled its run of Anna Moench's Man of God and Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet.

